Shruti Haasan On People Becoming Ignorant, Going On Vacays: 'You're Being Irresponsible'

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan recently spoke about how after getting fully vaccinated, she got the bravery to step out of her house, amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. The actor, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, also pointed out how some people are being totally careless, going for vacations the moment restrictions were eased, adding that she is not here to judge. However, she added that people are mistaken if they think they're evading the virus and stated that instead they are 'being irresponsible and spreading it to more people.'

Shruti Haasan on COVID-19 safety protocols

The actor revealed that the first time she stepped out of her house was three months later to buy groceries. She added that she was tired of buying groceries online, then getting them from the lobby to the elevator. She added that only after she got fully vaccinated, she wanted to step out from her long haul, she wanted to grab some healthy food from outside. She added that she has started working too and even met her stylist.

The 35-year-old reiterated that she did all this, keeping in mind all the precautions very seriously, not flouting any safety protocols. Staying inside has become the new normal for the actor as she mentioned that she was inside her house, without any outside contact during the first wave of the pandemic. She added that it's our moral responsibility as a society to bring down the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) and then step out. Superstar Kamal Haasan's daughter also mentioned that she has been diligent enough this time, even more than the last time, and felt less anxious since the first wave.

She also mentioned a bit about people jetting off to exotic locations and staycations mentioning that she's not someone to judge, however, she added that they're being delusional. Telling her first-hand experience on sets, she mentioned that people were without masks, while some were unwilling to get tested. 'They would just not follow Covid protocols', she stated.

Lastly, she mentioned that it is not a personal opinion, but the perils of a virus that cannot be seen. She said that "sabko jaise karna hai karne do, hum apna dekhenge' (Let people do what they want to, we will do as we please) attitude that people have adapted won't work. It was high time that we realised that our actions affect others."

(Source- Hindustan Times)

(IMAGE- Instagram/ shrutzhaasan)