Shruti Haasan Says She And Rajkummar Rao 'didn't Get Along 100%' During 'Behen Hogi Teri'

Actor Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her bonding with co-actor Rajkummar Rao from Behen Hogi Teri. The actor, in an interview, revealed she did not get along with Rajkummar Rao during the filming of the 2017 romantic comedy. Read further to know more about the actors' professional relationship.

Shruti Haasan opens up about working with Rajkummar Rao

In a virtual interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Shruti Haasan opened up about the time she was shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Behen Hogi Teri. In the interview, the Gabbar Is Back actor was asked which celebrity she would want to say that it has been a long time that they have not done a movie together.

Shruti took a moment to think of the answer and quickly named Rajkummar Rao. She then informed Bolly Hungama that she really enjoyed working with him but then said she and the Stree actor did not get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri as they did not vibe. She then said they got along well after the movie, and now she wants to work with him with their new frames of mind. By the end of her answer, Shruti called Rajkummar Rao "fab".

Details about Behen Hogi Teri

Behen Hogi Teri is a romantic-comedy film that stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The 2017 film was directed by Ajay K Pannalal, while Vikas Mohan, Tonny D'Souza and Nitin Upadhyaya co-produced it. The plot of the film revolves around two neighbours Gattu and Binny, who fall in love with each other. However, society forces Gattu to treat women in his neighbourhood as sisters. The two finally decide to fight this prejudice to get married. Apart from Shruti and Rajkummar, Behen Hogi Teri cast Darshan Jariwala, Ninad Kamat, Gautam Gulati, Herry Tangri, Ranjeet, and Gulshan Grover in the supporting roles.

On Shruti's work front

Shruti Haasan comes from a family of actors. In Shruti Haasan's family, her father Kamal Haasan, her sister Akshara and mother Sarika all work in the entertainment industry. She recently starred in the anthology film Pittu Kathalu. Upcoming Shruti Haasan's movies include Laabam and Salaar.

