Shruti Haasan Shares Cute Childhood Pics Of Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, See Here

Shruti Haasan often documents her shenanigans with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika recently treated fans with some amazing pictures of his childhood days. The couple has been in a live-in relationship for some time now at Shruti's house in Mumbai. After the actress got back to work post getting vaccinated, took to her Instagram stories and shared adorable childhood pictures of her Santanu.

Shruti Haasan shares boyfriend Santanu Hazarika's unseen pictures

Santanu took to Instagram stories to share a childhood photo of himself. Shruti shared it on her page and added a 'cutie pie' sticker to it. She shared another photo of Santanu and wrote, "Rockstar ponytail - Check. Busy bee since the 90s - Check. Baby Hottie - Check. Old school box AC - Check (sic)." In one of the pictures, Santanu can be seen standing still while posing and in the other, he dons a ponytail and pretends to speak on a phone.

Previously, during an Instagram live session, the actress shared her plans of marriage. During Instagram Live, a fan inquired about Shruti Haasan's marriage and asked if she was married. Shruti laughed at the comment and said that she did not know when she was going to get married. Her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, could be heard in the background laughing about the question as he too asked her when she was getting married. Shruti in response said, "On the 31st of February as they say."

Shruti and Santanu’s relationship became the talk of the town after the two were seen together for the former’s birthday. Santanu posted an adorable photo of the two from her birthday celebration on his Instagram. Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator and has made many artworks on Shruti. The couple is yet to confirm their relationship but their fans are always curious to know more about the pair.

IMAGE: SHRUTIHAASAN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.