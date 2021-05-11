Shruti Haasan Shares Fun Face Swap Video, Fans Call Her 'Shruti Scissorhands'

Actor Shruti Hassan took to Instagram to share a fun video with her fans in which she used a face swap app. In the video, some scenes featuring Johnny Depp from the movie Edward Scissorhands were replaced by Shruti Hassan’s face. Check it out.

Shruti Haasan shares a fun face swap video

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a fun video where she swapped her face with Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands. In the caption, she wrote, “In honour of @mckenziesmakeupchallenge here’s the most fun face swap ever”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Shruti Haasan’s post. The post garnered more than fifty thousand views on Instagram. Several fans used the laughing emojis in the comments section of the post while several others praised the video. One of the users even wrote, “I’m sure Johnny Depp would be mighty impressed with this interesting face swap Ma’am!!” while another user wrote laughing emojis and said “Shruti Scissorhands”. Check out some of the comments from Shruti Haasan’s post below.

Shruti Haasan’s social media presence

Shruti Haasan is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a note with her fans where she encouraged everyone to spread love in these tough times. In the post, she wrote, “The world is in chaos. The collective human heart is in pain. Now is the best time to work really hard, to find your light, shine it bright and spread the love. Passive aggressive behaviour, denials and repetitive destructive patterns actually don’t help the collective at all. Do good, think good, be good and good will permeate the dark clouds”. Take a look at her post below.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and a Netflix film called Pitta Kathalu in 2021. She even played the female lead in Ravi Teja’s movie Krack. She is currently working on several upcoming projects like Laabam and Salaar which are slated to release in 2022. Her last film in Bollywood was The Power alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

