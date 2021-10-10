Shruti Haasan Shares Thoughts About Being In Love; Says It's 'the Best Feeling'

Superstar Kamal Haasan's daughter, Shruti Haasan's life has been in the public eye ever since she was born. Shedding light on the same, Shruti remarked that she doesn't hide anything from the public purview, adding that she is blessed to have a 'really wonderful personal life'. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti remarked that her personal life is just like anyone else's, wherein people fight, talk about it and become friends.

She also iterated that she refrains to talk about her relationship due to people bombarding her with questions regarding marriage, her father Kamal Haasan's opinion of her partner, among others. The actor, who is routinely spotted with beau Santanu Hazarika, also spoke about being in love, remarking that it's 'always the best feeling'.

Shruti Haasan spills beans on her personal life

Haasan, who was recently seen in the Tamil political thriller film Laabam, revealed that although she doesn't hide anything about her personal life, the constant questions regarding her marriage, her partner among other things restrain her from spilling additional details about her relationships. The Luck actor, who constantly treats her fans with videos and photos of her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, also stated how it is always nice to be in love. She jokingly mentioned finding goodness in a breakup, revealing that it gives her 'so many songs' to work on.

On the work front, Shruti, who rose to fame with the 2009 Bollywood film Luck, will now be seen alongside Prabhas in Salaar. The singer expressed excitement about being a part of the massive project, which will be dubbed in several languages. Apart from mentioning her 'fantastic' co-star Prabhas, she also expressed her love for director Prashanth Neel, whom she hailed as a 'man in charge of the ship', making sure that the team doesn't hit the iceberg. She concluded by mentioning that the film has made her a 'better version of me'.

The movie will be shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, apart from being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Haasan also appeared in a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

