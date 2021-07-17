Shruti Haasan Spotted With Mystery Man Strolling In Suburbs Of Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan has again been spotted strolling with a mystery man in Food Hall in Santacruz, Mumbai. The two were clicked together in Mumbai. The man could not be identified with his mask on. The actor was spotted in a black outfit, a funky black crop top, and netted ankle skirt with black shorts. While the mystery man with Shruti Haasan sported a light brown funky outfit.

As per reports, the actor was also spotted during the early days of January 2021 in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. Shruti, who pocketed a character in USA Network's drama series Treadstone, wished to keep her relationship secret after her separation with beau Michael Corsale in 2019. But, now she was clicked again with rumoured beau Shantanu Hazarika strolling around town. In the year 2019, Shruti Haasan ended her love relationship with her long-time beau Michael Corsale. The two were in a relationship for a couple of years, but they ended their romantic kinship in April last year.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects

The Welcome Back actor was last seen in the gripping courtroom drama film Vakeel Saab. She will next be seen in a political drama titled Laabam, directed by SP Jananathan, wherein she has shared screen space with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, and Kalaiyarasan. She is also going to star in the action thriller film Salaar, alongside Prabhas, directed by Prashanth Neel.

A look into Shruti Haasan's Instagram

The 35-year-old actor usually shares numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. In May 2021, she shared a picture of her giving a quirky expression to the camera. In the picture, she has donned a blacktop. Her hair is left open and styled in curls. She greeted her fans by writing 'Hi' in the caption of the post.

In June 2021, She posted a video of herself showing her excitement about getting vaccinated. The actor is sitting in her car and dancing as she goes out. She is wearing a funky mask with a hat. Shruti added stickers and GIFs like vaccinated, going out, stay sanitized, and an emoji with a mask. The reel has a Dancing In the Street song recorded by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas in 1964. Her wearing a mask even after being vaccinated is a message to people to still take precautions.

Check out Shruti Haasan's Instagram reel below:

(ALL IMAGES: VARINDER CHAWLA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.