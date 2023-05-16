Shruti Haasan To Be Guest Of Honour At Gender Parity Conference In Cannes

Shruti Haasan is slated to be a part of the round table conference at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The discussion will be on topic of gender parity. Shruti will be a guest of honour at the round table conference, as per a news agency. The conference is titled Activating Change and will be hosted by the organisation Breaking Through The Lens.

Shruti will be participating at the conference which will be aimed towards sub-topics such as women in the entertainment industry. The conference and discussions will also focus on solutions for creating more inclusive scenarios within the industry. The round table conference will also focus on bringing marginalised sections of the entertainment industry to the forefront.

This is not the first time when Shruti Haasan will be at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2017, the Veera Simha Reddy star had walked the red carpet of the international film festival. That year, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked the red carpet at Cannes. The first look of Sanghamitra, which was a historical drama featuring Shruti, was also unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Shruti Haasan on the work front

Shruti Haasan is currently awaiting the release of her international film, The Eye. The actress will be seen as a widow who visits an island in Greece to spread the ashes of her deceased husband. Shruti is also slated to appear alongside Telugu star Prabhas in Salaar, which is currently in the post-production phase. It will release on September 28.

Indians at Cannes 2023

Several Indian stars such as Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar are slated to make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mrunal Thakur will also be debuting at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet in outfits by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Sara Ali Khan will also be heading off to the 76th edition of the festival as an Indian representative. Other stars who will be appearing at Cannes include Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma.