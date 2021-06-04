Shruti Haasan Trolled With Words Like 'chudail' For Pic In Black Lipstick, Hits Back

A celebrity’s social media posts are often flooded with negative comments and trolls even if it has nothing offensive. So it is obvious that anything unique or different than usual would attract more such comments. Shruti Haasan recently received several harsh comments for wearing a black lipstick, but was completely unaffected and had a strong response for them.

Shruti Haasan on trolls for black lipstick

Shruti recently opened up on the negative comments in an interview with Pinkvilla, where she stated that her choice of a black lipstick was not for anyone to put a ‘gold star’ on her ‘report card.’ She stated that she did it because she wanted to and would ‘continue to do.’

The actor stated that she might not apply black lipstick for a role or a movie unless she was asked to, and wouldn’t do so while stepping out of her home in the middle of summer, which she would love to,inspite of it being a ‘bit much.’ However, the actor said that she would not have any qualms of doing it, if her mood called for it.

The Behen Hogi Teri actor continued that she had grown up idolising and loving the ‘metal scene’, because of which she started loving the goth subculture and its aesthetic. She stated that this influence to her fashion led to people stating that she looked like a ‘chudail (witch)’. The multitalented artist said that she would reply to such comments that it was ‘okay’ and ‘cool’ because she loved that ‘witches are bad.’ Shruti stated that her detractors did not realise that calling her a ‘witch’ was the ‘greatest compliment’ as she always aspired to be a ‘rock and roll witch anyway.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti had a busy 2021. She was first seen in Krack and then featured in Vakeel Saab. She was also seen in the anthology movie Pitta Kathalu and The Power. She also signed Salaar opposite Prabhas earlier this year.

