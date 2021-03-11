Shruti Haasan's Cryptic Caption Hints At New Women-centric Project, See Post

Actress Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, took to Instagram and hinted about her new project. The Gabbar Is Back actress shared a picture that seems to be from her next project and also penned a quirky note about making a new announcement. Not revealing much about the upcoming project, the actress mentioned that she is all set to introduce "another woman and another story".

Shruti Haasan hints about a new project

Shruti’s post has left her fans on their toes as they are eagerly waiting to hear from the actress and know more about the new project. While some fans praised her charming and ravishing beauty in the picture, while there were other followers who expressed their excitement of seeing the actress in a different avatar in her next project. From her time with father and politician Kamal Haasan to romantic moments with rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, the actress shares it all with her fans and followers.

A couple of weeks back, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share some cute pictures with rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. "Chennai Chilling scenes," Shruti captioned the pictures. Shruti hasn't commented or confirmed her relationship with Santanu, who is a doodle artist and an illustrator by profession. He is also the founder of the Guwahati Art Initiative, yet their adorable posts on social media have been receiving love from fans. Santanu even gifted a doodle that imagined Kamal Haasan as a warrior, with his Makal Needhi Maim election symbol, the torchlight, in one hand ahead of Tamil Nadu elections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will next be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar, featuring South star Prabhas. The film is expected to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Billed as a "pan-India" project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.