'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Collections Slows Down After Third Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been grabbing all the headlines ever since the makers dropped the trailer. The major reason for this is because it talks about a same-sex relationship between two men. Both Ayushmann and his co-star Jitendra Kumar have been earning accolades for their performance in the film.

ALSO READ | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Director Unfazed By Mixed Response To The Film

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collections

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently completed its two-week run at the box office. The film has managed to collect ₹ 58.81 crores at the box office until now. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected a total of ₹0.97 crores yesterday. In total, the film made a business of ₹1.61 crores at the box office in the last weekend.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan crosses ₹ 60 cr... Gathers pace on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 61.01 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Collection Stands At Rs 58.94 Cr In Week Two

These numbers are, however, still low if one compares the collections from the previous weekend. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on February 21 to a stunning collection of ₹ 9.55 crores. By the end of the first week, the film had managed to do a business of ₹ 44.84 crores. The third weekend has failed to perform as expected by the makers. It is yet to be seen if Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will manage to cross the ₹100 crore mark or no.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' To Beat 'Malang' At The Box Office?

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, has managed to do a business of ₹30.24 crores until now. Both the films were released on the same date and still managed to stay afloat at the box office. With the previous week’s releases like Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, it is yet to be seen if Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will have a decent run or no.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is about the story of a young couple who try to convince their parents to approve of their homosexual relationship. The film caused waves among the audience even before its release due to its unique storyline. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Much-loved Music Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.