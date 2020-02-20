'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot' Predicted Box-Office Collections For Day One

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are both National Award winners for their films Andhadhun and URI: The Surgical Strike respectively. Just like they shared the award, now they will be sharing the release date for their upcoming movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

This might be one of the biggest clashes of 2020 so far, and whenever clashes happen the box-office of the films are affected. The films may not be able to earn more on the first day due to the clash. However, here are the expected box office figures of both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's predicted Box-Office collections

In this film, the audiences will see Ayushmann break stereotypes and beat the odds for his love. He will be seen romancing actor Jitendra Kumar in the movie, which takes on the taboo of homophobia. Ayushmann has created a very good image amongst fans by breaking stereotypical roles and has managed to win the hearts of fans of all ages. It is predicted that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will earn about Rs 8-9 crores on day one according to Bollywood business analysts.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's predicted Box-Office collection

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the first film of Vicky Kaushal after the last year's hit film URI: The Surgical Strike. It is also the first horror film of 2020, and with his performance in URI, Vicky Kaushal managed to win the hearts of many filmgoers. But Bollywood business analysts believe that Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will have less pay-out compared to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

It reported that the analysts are basing their predictions based on Ajay Devgn’s original movie Bhoot and how it had a poor box-office collection. Analysts reportedly say that the film will make up to Rs 4-5 crores on day one.

In this film, we will be seeing Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also written the film. This horror flick is said to be based on true events.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Youtube screengrab and Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

