Shweta Agarwal Shares Snowy Kashmir Picture, Husband Aditya Narayan Leaves Sweet Comment

Shweta Agarwal Jha has been sharing throwback pics, revisiting her Kashmir vacation with her husband Aditya Narayan. Standing in front of a rustic wooden cabin with the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir and the wintery forest in the background, Shweta posed with a pink puffer jacket for the picture clicked by Aditya. She gave the photo credit to her husband in the caption with a simple camera and a heart emoji.

Shweta Agarwal Jha's snowy Kashmir picture

The throwback picture received a special comment by Aditya Narayan who wrote: "Love the view & love you" with a heart emoji. While one fan asked for a health update from the duo who tested positive for coronavirus others added heart eyes emojis for her. One fan claimed that Shweta Agarwal Jha had made their day by posting the picture and called her their "queen".

Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan test COVID-19 positive

On April 4, 2021, Shweta Agarwal Jha and Aditya Narayan shared the news of testing positive for the coronavirus with their fans on their Instagram handles. They asked their fans to stay safe and follow the protocols provided by the Government. Aditya Narayan also posted a health update with fans on April 6, 2021, saying the virus had taken a toll on him and made him "sexier".

When did Shweta Agarwal Jha and Aditya Narayan get married?

On November 3, 2020, Aditya Narayan announced the news of getting married to Shweta Agarwal Jha after dating for 11 years. He took to his Instagram handle to share the news with a long note penned for his fans. The couple got married a month later on December 1, 2020, in a private ceremony. Aditya shared a short glimpse of the ceremony with fans when the couple put the varmala (traditional garland), around each other's necks.

Shweta Agarwal Jha is a former actor who was seen in many Telugu films including Allari, Raghavendra and Gamyam. She was last seen in Shaapit, a horror film in which she played the role of Kaaya Shekhawat next to Aditya Narayan who played the lead role as Aman Bhargav.

