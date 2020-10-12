Shweta Agarwal's Biography: All About The Actor Who Is Set To Tie Knot With Aditya Narayan

Shweta Agarwal is a famous actor who has been seen in many movies and television shows. She kickstarted her career with modelling and was then featured in many commercials. Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan is soon to wed the actor. Read more about Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan in the article below.

Shweta Agarwal's biography

Shweta Agarwal's personal life and career

Shweta Agarwal has been seen in many movies. One of her first movies was Raghavendra (2003). The film was directed by Suresh Krishna. It starred Prabhas, Anshu and Shweta Agarwal in the lead roles. After this, she was seen in the film Miras (2008). It was directed by Shweta Agarwal, Yildiz Çagri Atiksoy, Haldun Boysan, Suniel Shetty and Levent Özdilek. The film didn't do very well.

One of her recent movies is Shaapit: The Cursed (2010). The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Aditya Narayan, Rahul Dev, Shweta Agarwal and Shubh Joshi in the lead roles. The film featured Aditya Narayan as Aman Bhargav, Rahul Dev as Professor Pasupathy, Shweta Agarwal as Kaaya Shekhawat, Shubh Joshi as Shubh, Murli Sharma as Kaaya's Father, Nishigandha Wad as Kaaya's Mother and Prithvi Zutshi as Aman's Father. This is where Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan met for the first time. This movie also marked the debut of Aditya Narayan in a lead role.

Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan

News18 mentioned that the couple will soon get married at the end of the year. Other sources also mentioned that the couple was deeply in love and that Aditya wanted the relationship to be a secret. Addressing the rumours about Aditya and Neha Kakkar's dating, sources added that the whole incident was supposed to be a joke and that Aditya thought it would also help to keep his relationship a secret.

Aditya Narayan still hasn't mentioned anything about his relationship with Shweta on social media. In his last post, fans could spot the singer in PPE gear while at the gym. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Prasad Verma's YouTube

