Shweta Bachchan Introduces Navya Naveli Nanda And Jaya Bachchan As 'Incredibelles'

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her social media to share fun headshots of the ladies in the family by animating their faces with a new filter. After the popularity of the new Disney filter, the internet is buzzing with the trend of morphing faces into cartoon characters and the Indian Columnist seemed to have hopped on the bandwagon. Featuring her mother and daughter in the trend, check out the 'Incredibelles' of the Bachchan family.

Shweta Bachchan introduced the 'Incredibelles' of the Bachchan family

Known for sharing throwback images and pictures of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on social media, the 45-year-old author recently took to her Instagram to introduce the animated faces of her daughter and mother Jaya Bachchan. The animated filter morphed the trio into three animated styles of a queen, a soft girl, and a baby. While giving them the title of 'Incredibelles', Shweta also shared the trio's superpowers which seem prominent in the ladies of the Bachchan family. She wrote, 'Incredibelles? All female family of super-heroines forced to hide their powers (the ability to serve basic low key banter and severe OCD with a smile while saving the world)'.

Netizens' reaction to Shweta Bachchan's post

Navya Naveli was quick to reply to her mother's post by dropping a couple of heart emojis under the post. Several fans and friends of the author commented with fun emojis while Maheep Kapoor commented that she 'loved it'. One follower believed that Jaya Bachchan was the ultimate winner in the post.

Pic Credit: Shweta Bachchan IG

More on Shweta Bachchan's photos and videos on Instagram

Often sharing pictures of her family and private moments on Instagram, the eldest daughter of Abhishek Bachchan returned to social media after being on hiatus. She announced her comeback by sharing a special throwback video with her father and brother Abhishek Bachchan. The 47-year-old shared a monochrome BTS picture to commemorate 45 years since the release of the iconic movie Sholay. She also shared multiple unseen pictures of her childhood with Abhishek Bachchan and candid photos of Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan.

