Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Abhishek Bachchan Twin In This Raksha Bandhan Post; See Pics

Raksha Bandhan 2021 took place on August 22, Sunday, and several Bollywood celebs celebrated the occasion with their siblings. Shweta Bachchan Nanda also celebrated the special day as she shared an adorable post with her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to her Instagram, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of her and Abhishek twinning and also shared a cute throwback picture.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Raksha Bandhan post for Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her brother Abhishek. The duo was seen wearing matching white outfits. The second photo was a throwback photo, that featured Shweta holding the hands of a young Abhishek Bachchan. As she shared the photos she wrote, "Either plotting or posing. My KINDRED ♥️ Happy रक्षाबंधन @bachchan.."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post on his Instagram. The actor shared a video, which was a compilation of all his childhood pictures with his sisters. As he shared the video he wrote, "Sisters, happy Rakhi. Love you all."

On the work front, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a columnist for Vogue Magazine India. In 2018, she launched her own fashion label MXS. In the same year, she launched her debut novel, Paradise Towers, published by HarperCollins.The book became a bestseller despite negative reviews. Shweta has also written the forewords for Aishwarya R. Dhanush's 2016 book Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars and Rukhsana Eisa's book The Golden Code: Mastering the Art of Social Success.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was most recently seen on screen in the financial thriller movie Big Bull. The movie was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The movie also featured Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. He will next be seen in the crime thriller movie Bob Biswas directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The movie will serve as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. He will also be seen in the social comedy film Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as leads.

Image: Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Instagram