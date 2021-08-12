Shweta Bachchan Nanda Remembers Grandparents Harivanshrai & Teji Bachchan; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda took a stroll down memory lane as she shared a stunning picture of grandparents Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan on Thursday in a special post. The remembrance came on the occasion of her grandmother Teji Bachchan's upcoming birth anniversary, as she called Teji her grandfather's muse. In the image, the couple can be seen gracefully seated on a sofa as Shweta penned a heartfelt note along with it. "The poet and his poetry...my grandparents. You are sorely missed," she wrote. The endearing photo took fans and celebrities in awe of the iconic couple and Ranveer Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda among others dropped lovely comments on Shweta's post.

Shweta shares grandparents' rare click in a heartfelt post

Taking to her Instagram Handle, the star child shared a rare glimpse of both Teji and the late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan stating that she 'sorely misses' the duo. Shweta also mentioned how she found the picture "among a pile of old Polaroids in a desk drawer.". Winning the hearts of netizens, the photo saw beautiful comments from Instagram users and celebrities alike. Seeing the photo, Navya Naveli, Shweta's daughter, dropped a heart in the comments. Ranveer Singh too shared two heart emoticons for the photo. Have a look.

Not just Shweta, even her brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful poem from the well-known poet's collection. The poem spoke shared the message of loneliness being a symbol of strength. Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote, "ThePowerOfOne #Believe." On this, Amitabh Bachchan commented and wrote, "All blessings and love today for your new venture.".

For the unversed, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's mother, Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet. He is best known for his work Madhusala, Agneepath, Ek Geet, and others. The legend has also been honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his service to Hindi literature.

The poet had first married Shyama Bachchan at the early age of 19 years old who died early on due to tuberculosis. He later married Teji who gave birth to two sons, Ajitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who quit social media for a while is back again and consistently shares photos of her family including daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya, mom Jaya Bachchan and others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ SHWETA BACHCHAN)

