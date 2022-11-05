Shweta Bachchan Says She Used To Borrow Money From Abhishek, Recalls Earning ₹3K Per Month

The mother-daughter duo Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have been opening up about the different phases of their lives and sharing their views for the past few days on Navya Naveli Nanda's now-popular podcast What The Hell Navya.

During a chat on the podcast, the three of them spoke about why women need to take control of their finances. While opening up about her struggles with money, Shweta Bachchan recalled the time she had to borrow money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan said her "relationship with money is really bad" as she had to borrow money from her younger brother during different stages of life.

Shweta revealed that she used to borrow money from Abhishek Bachchan not only in college but also during her time in school. She further blamed her mom, Jaya Bachchan, for not educating her to take care of her finances.

She said, "I was borrowing money (from Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also… for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can’t live without… I was never educated on all this (managing finances)."

Bachchan then revealed that she struggled with finances even after getting married to Nikhil Nanda. Shweta recalled how she used to work as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten when she moved to Delhi post-marriage. At that time, she was paid Rs 3,000 per month. In order to save the money, she put it in the bank.

Shweta Bachchan says Navya Nanda handles her finances

Further in the podcast, Shweta Bachchan said it is her daughter who handles all her finances, from her business to her daily household expenses. She said, "I don’t handle the finances of my business. But I do understand (the financial side). I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware. Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses)." "Even I look at it (family’s finances)… my ignorance in all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)… it’s something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan