Shweta Bachchan Shares Pic With Jaya, Navya Naveli From Tina Ambani's Son Anmol's Wedding

Although Shweta Bachchan doesn't belong to the acting fraternity, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. On Sunday, February 20, Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, thereby sharing a glimpse of three generations in a frame together. The new photo was clicked as the Bachchan trio attended the wedding of Anmol Ambani together.

In the picture shared by Shweta Bachchan, the trio can be seen dressed in traditional attire. Navya Naveli Nanda dazzles in a gorgeous designer lehenga featuring abstract prints. She kept her look simple yet elegant by using a statement necklace and earrings as accessories. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open completed her traditional look.

Speaking of Shweta, the mother of two opted for a floral number that includes eccentric embroidery work done all over it. Just like Navya, her mother also went ahead with minimalism by only accessorising her attire with a necklace and earrings. Braided hair-do and a timid smile on her face rounded off her attire. Meanwhile, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan flaunted her love for sarees in the latest photo. While sharing the picture online, Shweta Bachchan captioned it as, "You, Me & Dupree". Check it out below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it amassed a thunderous reponse from netizens. While one user hailed them as 'beautiful ladies', another called them 'gorgeous'. Take a look at the reactions here:

In terms of work, rumour mills has it that the young star-kid wants to join her family business. Talking about her education, Navya has pursued her degree in digital technology and UX Design from Fordham University. Currently, the youngster time and again keeps promoting her vision to be an 'entre-pre nari' via social media. Navya Naveli Nanda also shares an amicable bond with both her mom and grandmom. She often takes to social media to shower love on her family members. In a previous post, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan hailed Jaya as the 'biggest source of her inspiration'. She was also invited as a guest with Shweta Bachchan on the reality TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Image: Instagram/@navyananda