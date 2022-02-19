Shweta Bachchan's Pic With Jaya Bachchan-Tina Ambani Gets Sweet Reaction From Navya Naveli

Shweta Bachchan often treats fans with pictures alongside her children Navya Naveli and Agastya as well as the Bachchan clan including her parents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Shweta dedicated her latest Instagram post to her 'Mamacitas' Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani, showcasing the trio exuding charm in traditional ensembles. While Shweta donned a bright pink suit, her mother and Tina opted for a suit and saree respectively.

Apart from the splendid glimpse, what grabbed netizens' attention was Shweta and her daughter Navya Naveli's fun banter in the comments section. As Navya reacted to the post with love-filled emoticons, her mother further responded by quipping “you’re such a catfish".

Their banter continued with a couple of more comments, which surely left many curious to know what the mother-daughter duo was talking about.

Navya Naveli reacts to Shweta Bachchan's pic with Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 18, Shweta shared the picture, which seemed to be from a recent family function that had the other two ladies in attendance. In the caption, she mentioned, "Ft my Mamacitas !!". Take a look.

The picture received reactions from people like Shanoo Sharma, Antara Marwah, Monisha Jaising among others. Navya also responded to the picture with two comments, one of which read “Meeeeendi", to which, Shweta replied, “yessss.” Navya dropped heart and heart eyes emoticons in the second comment to which her mother said "you’re such a catfish". Navya then asked her "how" as Shweta quipped that she'll "will explain".

Shweta often shares unseen glimpses with her daughter, which is a delight for many to see. On Navya's birthday in December last year, Shweta dug the archives and posted a throwback glimpse of the mother-daughter duo.

Shweta can be seen holding Navya in her arms, with the latter surrounded by 'Happy birthday' balloons. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright everywhere you go (sic)".

Sharing another cute picture where she plants a kiss on Naya's head, Shweta quipped, "Here’s to midnight snacks and chats, tears and inside jokes, books and Christmas movies…love you madly."

(Image: @Shwetabachchan/@Navyananda/Instagram)