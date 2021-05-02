Shweta Auctions Her Painting ‘100 Years Of Satyajit Ray’, Proceeds To Go For COVID Funds

A hurdle for many wishing to work towards COVID-19 relief has been their ‘stay at home’ situation due to the lockdown-like restrictions imposed by various states. However, Shweta Basu Prasad showed that one would still contribute to the cause from home. The actor announced that she was selling her painting for COVID-19 funds, while also honouring another milestone, Satyajit Ray’s 100th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Shweta took to Twitter to share photographs of herself posing with her painting which she titled ‘100 Years of Satyajit Ray’. The painting featured numerous moments, like legendary filmmaker staring into the camera, as well as other features from his movies and life. One of the elements that stood out was the Oscars statue, as Ray had been honoured with the Honorary Academy Award in 1992.

The Makdee actor called herself a ‘self-taught painter’ and added that being an artist, this was the only way she could help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She placed the bidding amount at Rs 50,000 and assured that it will come along with a certificate of authenticity Shweta also promised that she would donate the amount to COVID-19 patients, the medical fraternity and/or their families.

Tributes poured in for Ray from celebrities and netizens, on his birth anniversary. The Pather Panchali maker was also honoured by the I& B Ministry that has planned year-long events to honour the legend.

Recently, actor Harshvardhan Rane was another celebrity, who had announced that he was selling his bike to arrange for oxygen concentrators amid the shortage of resources in parts of the country.

Among the other celebrities, Sonu Sood, like the first wave, has been helping people by arranging oxygen concentrators, hospital beds and medicines. Varun Dhawan and many other stars have also been backing organisations, sharing requests from people on essentials.