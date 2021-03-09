Shweta Pandit Shares The Photo She Clicked Two-hours After The Birth Of Daughter Izana

Bollywood playback singer Shweta Pandit, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a picture, she clicked two hours after the birth of her daughter Izana. Interestingly, in the photo, her newborn and husband Ivano Fucci can be seen resting while Shweta's injected hand can be seen in the front. In a brief caption, Shweta appreciated the hard work of her husband and gave a peek into the story of her baby girl's birth.

Shweta's post-delivery photo:

The 34-year-old singer-actor wrote, "2 hours after #izana was born and im in my Christmas momma outfit + 14 hours of excruciating labour and delivery. Husband and baby sleeping peacefully, me appreciating all their hardwork in the last 24 hours... but the woman in me, will always be awake, watching them 🙋🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️ there’s nothing we cant do!". Ineterstingly, the hasgtags in her caption suggested that Pandit wrote it to extend wishes for the International Women's Day 2021.

Shweta Pandit Promotes Her Songs As 'Shweta Memes' Take Over Internet; Check Out

Apart from this, Shweta also treated her fans and followers on Twitter by sharing the first pictures of her daughter Izana. In a note for her daughter, Shweta asserted that her little angel has given her every reason to be proud of being a woman. She also added that the most incredible role she has played is that of being a mother. Take a look at the first pictures of Shweta Pandita's baby girl Izana.

This little angel who has given me every reason to be proud being a woman! From being daughter, sister, student, singer, performer, actor, lover, wife.. the most incredible role ive played is that of being your mother, my darling #Izana jaan 🌸🧿👼🏻#WomensHistoryMonth #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/l5fRcZ76OO — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 8, 2021

Shweta Pandit Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Throwback 'ItalyIndiaWedding' Photos

Shweta Pandit tied the knot with Ivano Fucci in 2016. The duo welcomed their first kid, Izana, in Italy on February 8, 2020. After two months of Izana's birth, that is in May 2020, Shweta had opened up about her experience of shouldering the responsibility of a mother amid a goal pandemic.

A peek into Shweta Pandit's Instagram

On the other hand, via social media, Shweta has often shared throwback posts to give a peek into the day when Izana was born. In one such post, Shweta had written that in a lot of ways, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise because she was with her daughter for every second of the day.

Singer Shweta Pandit Introduces Her Baby Girl Izana, Says, 'lockdown Has Made Me Supermom'

Shweta Pandit Opens Up About Being Stuck In Italy For More Than A Month Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.