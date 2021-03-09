Shweta Pandit Treats Fans With The First Pics Of 'darling' Daughter Izana On Women's Day

Bollywood playback singer Shweta Pandit, on the occasion of International Women's Day, took to her social media handle and shared the first pictures of her one-year-old daughter Izana. Writing a special note for her daughter on the day, Shweta asserted that the little angel has given her every reason to be proud of being a woman. Shweta also added that among all the roles she has played in her life, being the mother of Izana is the most incredible experience for her. In one of the pictures, Izana can be seen sitting on her mother's shoulder while in the second photo, Shweta can be seen playing with her little munchkin. Though the actor-singer has shared multiple photos earlier, this is the first time when Shweta's fans can take a proper glimpse of her daughter.

Shweta Pandit's daughter Izana's first photos:

This little angel who has given me every reason to be proud being a woman! From being daughter, sister, student, singer, performer, actor, lover, wife.. the most incredible role ive played is that of being your mother, my darling #Izana jaan 🌸🧿👼🏻#WomensHistoryMonth #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/l5fRcZ76OO — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 8, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the 34-year-old playback singer has penned her experience of being a mother. A couple of posts on her media feed give a peek into her journey of motherhood and pregnancy period. In May 2020, Shweta had revealed that she and her husband Ivano Fucci welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Izana.

In one of her lengthy posts, dedicated to the day Izana was born, Shweta had asserted that there is "absolutely nothing more beautiful" in this world than witnessing the first milestones of her baby’s life. As Shweta's baby was born a couple of days before Corona was declared as the global pandemic, Pandit added that giving birth amid the pandemic was a blessing in disguise as she was able to be with her newborn every second of the day.

Interestingly, one of her latest Instagram posts gives a peek into what happened to her husband post the birth of her baby. The singer revealed that she went through 14-hours of excruciating labour. "Husband and baby sleeping peacefully, me appreciating all their hardwork in the last 24 hours... but the woman in me, will always be awake, watching them", read an excerpt of her post.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee tied the knot with Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer, back in 2016. She has sung songs in various languages, including Tamil and Punjabi.

