Shweta Singh Defends Ankita Lokhande Against Trolls, Says 'She Always Stood By Our Family'

The tragic death of beloved Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still fresh in the minds of his fans and media personalities. While the case remains unsolved for over a year, several people have found themselves in the middle of serious allegations by the fans. One of them is the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Shweta Singh defends Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, has been the subject of merciless trolling and accusations after his sudden death. Following her return to Pavitra Rishta 2, the actor went through severe trolling on social media. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh decided to speak up for the actor and fired back at an accuser who left a scathing accusation against Ankita on her Facebook post. The user washed Shweta why she was supporting Ankita despite her using Sushant's name to stay relevant in media and also partying out with the people involved in his death.

Replying to the comment, Shweta wrote about how she cannot ignore Ankita's help throughout their hardships, she wrote, 'Dr divya I really don’t know what the truth is….but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai, I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart''.

She also acknowledged the developments in the ongoing police case writing, ''I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God every day so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong''.

More on Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

The couple dated for few years after meeting on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. After their breakup in 2016, Sushant ventured into big budgeted movies in Bollywood such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara.

IMAGE- SHWETA SINGH KIRTI & ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

