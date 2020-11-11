Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Almighty After Arnab Goswami Walks Out Of Taloja Jail

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti thanked the almighty after Supreme Court granted interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. On late Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 7 days in judicial custody.

'Thank You God,' wrote Shweta Singh Kirti. Supporting the emotion, Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on her Twitter timeline wrote, "Happy Diwali #Tigerisback"

Thank you God. 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 11, 2020

Justice has prevailed and now see the tiger roar. #ArnabIsBack .. He has fought for us and we owe it to him #Arnabisback Diwali starts. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 11, 2020

This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. After showing the victory sign, Arnab got out of his car and triumphantly proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the apex court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith. The detailed judgment regarding the reasons for the order shall be released for the Supreme Court later.

