Shweta Tiwari Enthralls Fans Through Her Latest Photoshoot In Green Ruffle Dress

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. The 40-year-old star has recently been making headlines for her stunning transformation. Now, her latest Instagram posts from her shoot have left the fans in awe of the actor.

Shweta Tiwari's pics from the latest photoshoot in green ruffle dress

Shweta Tiwari has touched two million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She shared multiple pictures from her latest photoshoot on her IG handle. The actor wore a long ruffle dress with flared short sleeves. She completed her look with smoky eyes and long earrings.

In one picture on Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram, she is also seen by the pool giving a candid shot. In another image, the actor kept her hands on her head forming a crown-like shape. Check out Shweta Tiwari’s photos from her latest photoshoot below.

Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram posts grabbed much attention from her friends and followers. Fans called her, “stunning,” “beautiful” and “gorgeous” in the comment section. Many left red hearts and heart eyes emoticons showering their favorite star with love and support. Take a look at some of the comments on Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram posts.

Shweta Tiwari has caught many eyes in the past weeks with her transformation. She lost weight with her hard work and dedication. The actor mentioned in a post that it required a lot of self-control and willpower. Since then, Shweta Tiwari’s photos on Instagram have been creating headlines. Check out some of them below.

Shweta Tiwari is best known for her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001 – 2008). She has participated in many reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and more. The actor was last seen in the soap opera Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari. She is yet to announce her upcoming project.

Promo Image Source: shweta.tiwari via amitkhannaphotography Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.