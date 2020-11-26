Shweta Tripathi recalls all her iconic roles, promises fans to 'surprise them' always

Actress Shweta Tripathi who impressed fans with her stellar acting in the latest released second season Mirzapur recalled all the prominent roles she has played to date. The actress shared a video on social media which is a compilation of all the characters she has essayed in the past as well as mentioned the upcoming roles she is set to portray in 2021.

Shweta Tripathi recalls her time in the entertainment industry

The video starts with some of the clips of her old film where she played the role of a teenage college girl. Followed by those, she is seen transformed into a fierce character as Gajgamani Gupta aka Golu from Mirzapur. Apart from this, the actress was also seen acing several other characters from her previous work which has left a mark in the hearts of her fans to date. While captioning the post the actress expressed her love to her fans for showering their love on all the roles she has done. “A big Thank You from all of us to all of you. From Zenia from Kya Mast Hai Life to Shaalu from Masaan, Dr. Shreya Pathare from Laakhon Mein Ek 2 to Gajgamini from Mirzapur, the kind of love and support you have shown, makes me. I promise to always surprise you and entertain you because I absolutely love doing that! Can’t wait for you to meet Shikha and Sunaina in 2021.”

Read: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Share New 'Mirzapur 2' Posters With Stinging Dialogues

Read: Shweta Tripathi Poses With 'The Gone Game' Co-stars, Says 'Finally Got To Meet All'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “ hahaha too good.” Chef Ranveer Bra wrote, “beautiful.” Gurmeet Singh posted several clapping hands emoticon. Several fans of the actress were quick enough to hail her characters from the films and appreciate her acting. One of the users wrote, “ Your character as Golu will always be my favourite.” Another user wrote, “I love Shweta Tripathi for many reasons.” A third user commented under the post, “I loved you from the beginning.” Another user commented under the post and wrote, “Been adoring you since you played Zenia.”

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen on the web show Mirzapur. The story of the Akhandanand Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya, the uncrowned king of Mirzapur, runs a drugs and arms business, under the guise of a carpet manufacturing company. One night, his son Phoolchand AKA Munna Bhaiya, accidentally kills a groom with celebratory gunfire while dancing at his wedding.

Read: Vikrant Massey Got 'irritated' With Shweta Tripathi On Cargo's Sets; Read To Know Why

Read: Shweta Tripathi And Nikhil Mehrotra Hope 'Laghu Shanka' Will Spark Important Conversations

(Image credit: Shweta Tripathi/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.