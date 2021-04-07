Shweta Tripathi Sharma On How COVID-19 Takes Toll On Body, Urges To Treat It Like Flu

Recently, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, opened up about how the virus with or without symptoms takes a toll on the body. In an interview, the actor said that though it has been so long that she has recovered, she doesn’t feel 100 per cent fit. She revealed that her sense of taste and smell isn’t the same and that her workouts, too, "aren’t as usual".

"We have not understood COVID-19 in totality yet"

The Mirzapur actor said that even though physically she is fine, she doesn’t have enough energy to work out. In the interview with Hindustan Times, she stated that her muscles don’t have the strength "that they previously used to". Shweta said that she had a high temperature and felt "tired and exhausted in a very different way, like one feel after a 14-hour shoot". It was at that moment when she realised that it was coronavirus.

The actor said that once she reached home, she felt better but the other morning, she had the fever again and thus, she went into isolation and got tested. Shweta stated that she felt bad that her shoots were stalled or cancelled because of her, but the producers were "understanding and wonderful". The actor revealed that the most difficult part of being COVID-19 positive is "isolation". She said that one may watch something or read something, yet one doesn’t "feel like doing anything".

Shweta revealed that during the time she was isolated, she was eating a lot and she used to check with her friends who had tested positive and how they felt the same. She said that her hubby and rapper, Cheetah, too, tested positive several days later. The couple were in isolation together and spent a good time as he didn’t have any symptoms. The actor sarcastically added that now since they are busy shooting for their upcoming projects, "they won’t be seeing each other for two months".

In the end, Shweta urged her fans that even though it is "irritating" to stay at home, social distancing and wearing masks, "it is the need of the hour". The actor said that COVID-19 is not understood in "totality" yet and that each body reacts differently and shows different symptoms. She asked her fans to work with the government and follow the guidelines, even if "one’s body is asymptomatic, the body will take a toll". She concluded and asked her fans to treat COVID-19 like flu and not to be scared as "panic will lead to more panic".

Promo Image Source: Shweta Tripathi Sharma Instagram