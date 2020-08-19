Vishal Kirti Issues Warning To Those Using Sushant For Commercialization

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti on Wednesday took to his social media handle and issued a warning to those using the late actor's name for commercial purposes. He also in a strong-worded message said not to use Sushant as the poster boy for mental health awareness.

He said that one needs to get a written clearance from Sushant's father KK Singh to avoid getting sued. The statement read, "@shwetasinghkirt and I don't endorse any commercialization in Sushant's name. If people are doing anything using Sushant's name, it should not be motivated by profit. The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant's name."

Kirti further added,"For any non-profit activity in Sushant's name, please get a written clearance from Sushant's father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse."

Kirti's message comes after a fund was set up on Sushant's name called 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' by a company.

Meanwhile, in a major win for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to CBI investigation in the death case of the Bollywood actor. Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in a heartfelt emotional statement, the late actor's family thanked millions of fans, media, well-wishers, family, and friends for supporting their fight in getting justice. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," the statement read.

Sushant death case: CBI SIT likely to probe the role of two Mumbai Police DCPs say sources

Full Statement

We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media, and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particulary thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion. Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever.

Rhea Chakraborty issues statement as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant case; makes big U-turn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.