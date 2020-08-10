Shwetta Parashar To Play 'The Troublemaker' In 'Suicide Or Murder' Inspired By SSR's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left the country in shock. The circumstances of the actor's death led to people raising fingers at the working of Bollywood and reignited the nepotism debate. Just a few days after the actor's demise, producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta announced a film inspired by his life. Now, actor Shwetta Parashar has been roped in to the play the lead in the film.

Shwetta Parashar to play 'the troublemaker' in Suicide or Murder

Shwetta Parashar is set to play the character of 'The Troublemaker' in Gupta's film titled Suicide or Murder. The film is inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and will star the late actor's doppelganger Sachin Tiwari in the lead. Shwetta's character is described as someone who is loving yet cunning and sweet but also has a deceiving personality. The Telugu actor who was formerly a theatre artist is set to make her debut with this film.

Directed by Shamik Maulik, the film is produced and conceptualised by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. Just a few days ago, the makers shared the first look of the movie and introduced Sachin Tiwari as ‘The Outsider’. They have now unveiled the second poster of Suicide or Murder introducing Shwetta Parashar as ‘The Troublemaker’.

The actor said in a statement that she feels empowered because it is not just a film but a movement against the mafia of Bollywood. Using the quote 'what doesn't break you only makes you stronger', Shwetta Parashar said that the year 2020 is all about unity. She added that people are united in fighting against COVID-19, nepotism, the insider vs outsider debate, and the existence of 'mafia' in the film industry. Stating that she is against the 'gangs and stooges', she said that is the reason she said yes to the project. Parashar further said that she believes the film will help in exposing urban Naxals and Bollywood nexus.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, the film's producer said that though Sushant's sudden demise comes as a shock to everyone, it is not new. He added that there are many actors who come to industry in hopes of accomplishing their dreams and making it big in the industry and end up not getting any work. He said that there are many who take this step and there are several others who keep struggling their whole lives.

Gupta further said that they wanted to narrate a story of the struggle of small-town actors who come to Bollywood and have no godfathers. He stated that they will be unveiling the characters of the film one by one. The producer further assured the people that the movie will definitely unmask the 'real face of Bollywood insiders'.

