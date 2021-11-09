Shyam Singha Roy's Actor Nani Wants Hrithik Roshan To Star In Hindi Remake Of His Film

Tollywood star Nani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy and recently revealed an interesting fact about the thriller. According to Bollywood Life, the actor was asked if the film will be remade in Hindi as well and hinted that Hrithik Roshan may be seen in the remake. The film is set to release on December 24, and fans wait eagerly to watch Nani in action.

Will Hrithik Roshan star in Hindi remake of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Nani is currently busy with promotional events for the release of his film. At an event, he mentioned that the film has a great script, irrespective of whether it was originally a Telugu or Hindi film. He mentioned that it is the script of a film that 'makes a Pan-India project' and stated that if a film is great, the audience will watch it even with subtitles. The actor mentioned that his upcoming film has the potential to attract audiences, irrespective of the language. However, what he said later had fans extremely excited. He mentioned that if the film gets a good response after its release, even Hrithik Roshan may be interested in playing a role in the Hindi remake.

Shyam Singha Roy film drops new track 'Rise of Shyam'

The team behind Shyam Singha Roy recently dropped its first single, that enthralled fans. The song gave fans a glimpse into Nani's character, who goes to great lengths to protect his people. The song was titled Rise of Shyam and Nani took to his social media account to announce its release to his fans and followers. The lyrical music video shared a few clips of the much-loved actor as the titular character and hinted at his look in the movie. The song takes the listener on the inspirational journey of the protagonist's life and has several goosebumps moments.

Set in Kotota, the film will be helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and is based on the concept of reincarnation. Nani will take on a double role in the film and will be seen as Shyam Singha Roy and Vasu. The film will see the extraordinary Sai Pallavi take on the female lead and play Shyam Singha Roy's wife. Apart from the duo, the film will also star Krithi Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta, Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran and others.

