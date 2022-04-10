Siblings Day: From 'Dil Dhadakne Do' To 'Brothers'; B'wood Movies Showcasing Special Bond

National Siblings Day is celebrated annually on April 10 and people grasp the opportunity on this special day to send their best wishes to their brothers and sisters. The day holds significance as it focuses on the importance of the presence of siblings in a person's life, from playing jokes to supporting each other at times of hardships. Siblings Day began to be observed globally on April 10th every year to mark the celebration of the bond shared by siblings with one another. Let us recall some popular movies based on this special bond, here's a look at them:

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film showcases the turbulent events in a family. The movie also shows love and affection between the siblings (Ayesha and Kabir). Ayesha and Kabir have a beautiful bond as both are always there for one other and they are ready to take each other's stand no matter what the situation is.

Satte Pe Satta

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta is one of the most iconic classic films in Bollywood. The 1982 film featured an extensive cast of Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sachin, Prema Narayan, and Kalpna Iyer along with lead star Amitabh Bachchan. The film evidently managed to entertain the audience back in 1982 as it was reported to be the seventh highest-grossing film of that year. Satte Pe Satta features the story of seven brothers living in a large farmhouse.

Jaane Tu Ya Jane Na

It was Amit and Aditi's relationship that reminded many of the special love-hate bonds that they share with siblings. The film revolves around best friends Jai and Aditi who refuse to embark on a romantic relationship despite the feelings between them being evident. Later, they start dating other people but end up falling in love with each other.

Brothers

The film is based on the life of estranged half-brothers, David and Monty, who train in mixed martial arts to earn a livelihood. Things take a turn when both are forced to compete against each other in the final tournament.

Fiza

This was one of the best movies which featured Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The film revolves around terrorism in the Kashmir region. Karisma's character tries to find her brother Amaan, who disappeared during the 1993 Bombay riots. Years later, Aman returns home but is haunted by the past and struggles to live a peaceful life.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a beautiful example of a brother-sister bond. The sacrifices that Divya Dutta makes for her brother are commendable. She supports Milkha against all odds in his career which is quite inspiring.

Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan/ranveerfangirl