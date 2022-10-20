Siddhant Chaturvedi Admits To Trying To Impress Katrina Kaif At A Party; 'I Was Dancing..'

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which is slated to release in November. Chaturvedi recently made an interesting revelation involving his co-star, mentioning that he tried to impress Kaif at a filmmaker's party, however, came out unsuccessful.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Siddhant mentioned that while he tried to grab Katrina's attention with his dance moves, she was busy chatting with her now-husband Vicky Kaushal. The Gully Boy actor also spoke about Vicky-Katrina's wedding in December last year, calling it an 'emotional moment for the country'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he once tried to impress Katrina Kaif at a party

Recalling the incident, Chaturvedi told the publication, "I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you (Katrina) were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!"

The actor added he was extremely happy about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's marriage last year. "Vicky and she were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country," he stated.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Katrina Kaif

Chaturvedi mentioned that the idea of working with Katrina was 'overwhelming', adding that he was at a loss for words after seeing her on the first day of Phone Bhoot shoot. "It truly is overwhelming," he mentioned.

"I am always like trying to impress her because this is the first time (we are working). I am sure she would also think, let’s see how these young guys perform!" he said.

Siddhant and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film also stars Ishaan Khatter in a pivotal role. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is slated to hit theatres on November 4.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi will also be seen in the romantic action-thriller Yudhra alongside Malavika Mohanan. It has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINAKAIF/ FACEBOOK/ @SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI)