Siddhant Chaturvedi & Director Shakun Batra's 'fight' Over Title Will Leave You In Splits

After the huge success of his film Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged several Bollywood films. Recently, he shared a hilarious video on Instagram, which showed him attacking the director of his next film, Shakun Batra. The actor-director duo has finished filming for the film, but the title of the film is yet to be finalised. Check out the hilarious video on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram video below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest Instagram video

The video Siddhanth Chaturvedi shared on Instagram showed the actor asking his director the title of their upcoming film. However, Shakun Batra replies that he’s still thinking about the title of the movie. To this, Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts by picking his director and throwing him on a bean bag. In the caption, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Another failed attempt.ðŸ™‡ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ Till then we’ll just call it Shakun Batra’s next, I guess...”(sic). Actor Deepika Padukone will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's fans took over the comment section under his post. An Instagram user left a comment that she was impressed by Shakun's acting skills, to which the actor replied they need some 'Shabdkosh' skills. Another Instagram user wrote, "We want title" and one also left a hilarious comment, "Undertaker wants to know your location". Actor Katrina Kaif also left comment under Siddhant's video, 'Oh no'. Several other of Siddhant's fans sent him virtual love in the comment section.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in the upcoming crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2.Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is an official remake of the Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from this, Siddhant will also star in films Phone Bhoot and Yudhra.

(Image Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

