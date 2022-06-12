Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya's Latest Posts Leave Fans Curious About Their Affair; Know Why

While speculations about Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli's relationship were already rife, the duo has further piqued fans' curiosity with their latest social media posts. The stars have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance; however, their gestures on Instagram have come to the notice of eagle-eyed netizens.

Navya recently dropped a picture of her holding cuppa noodles, as she revealed she made some 'noodles' today. This was followed by Chaturvedi's video where he was seen getting ready in a vanity van with a crew member making him wear a chain. In the caption, he wittily mentioned, "her noodles", and gave material to rumour mills about the 'mystery woman'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya's latest posts leave fans curious about their relationship

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya Naveli dropped a picture of her posing happily with cup noodles in her hands. In the caption, she wrote, "made some noodles today." On the other hand, Siddhant uploaded a video of him getting ready for a shoot, looking dapper in a white and blue t-shirt alongside his classic curly hair. In the caption, he stated, "Her Noodles." Take a look.

Fans quickly reacted to Chaturvedi's post with comments like, "Are you talking about Navya Nanda," and "Navya Nanda also posted about noodles," among other things. Actor Ishaan Khatter also joined the bandwagon and teased Chaturvedi by asking, “Who dis mystery woman. (sic)"

The duo has previously sparked romance rumours after arriving together for a recent Bollywood party. Netizens have also spotted the duo spending time together at a hill station, as they shared similar stories on their Instagram handles earlier this year.

Navya Naveli had earlier shared a post of herself looking beautiful in white as she sat on the rooftop and gave fans a glimpse of the moon and sky. She captioned the image, "photographed by the (star emoji)." This came after she and Chaturvedi reacted to each other's posts using sun and moon emojis. With rising speculations, Navya later altered the caption.

On the work front, Siddhant will now be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Bhoot Police. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

