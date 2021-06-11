Siddhant Chaturvedi Beats Lockdown Blues With A Sweet Twist; Shares Video

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has always enjoyed sharing videos from his trips with his 1.6 million followers on Instagram. On the social media platform, Siddhant enjoys hopping on several trends to entertain his fans. In a recent video, he combined both his hobbies.

On June 11, 2021, Siddhant shared a video of himself escaping lockdown blues by travelling to North India. He shared a brilliant transition video that showed him lying down on a couch and immediately getting transported to a serene blue lake. Not only did the actor reach a new location but his appearance too changed in the video. He added a sweet twist to the video by using Marron Five's Sugar as the audio.

Siddhant Chaturvedi beats lockdown blues with a sweet twist

Sidhant received tons of compliments from fans in the form of fire emojis and heart-eye emojis. Many fans said that he looked cute. "Too cute to handle", said one fan. Some said that the actor had made their day by posting the video. Some fans even complimented the editing skills used to make the video. One fan commented, "Thee transition I need right now." The video was viewed more than 460,000 times.

Siddhant will be featuring in three movies this year. The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 announced that he would be cast in the lead role as Bunty next to Sharvari Wagh. Rani Mukherjee who had featured in the first film would also be a part of the movie. The cast would welcome Saif Ali Khan who will play the role of Aditya in the movie. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be helmed by Varun V Sharma who has also written the story.

Other than this, Siddhant will also be a part of Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot. He will feature next to Kaif along with Ishaan Khatter. The movie is currently in the filming process. Earlier this year, Excel Movies announced that Siddhant would be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie Yudhra next to Malavika Mohanan. The movie's announcement was released on February 15, 2021, promising an action-packed film. It is expected to release in 2022.

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

