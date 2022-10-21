It has been a while since dating rumours surrounding Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nevli Nanda have begun. The two celebrities' Instagram fun banters caught their fans' attention and speculated a romantic tension between them. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi was caught grinning after the paparazzi teased him with Nanda's name.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai. The Gully Boy star arrived at the party in an ivory-coloured kurta and pyjama. The actor did not stop for pictures and was seemingly in a rush to get inside Malhotra's residence for the Diwali bash. However, the shutterbugs at the venue teased him with his rumoured girlfriend Navya Nanda's name.

According to a video surfacing on the internet, the paparazzi personnel could be heard asking Siddhant Chaturvedi to wait as Navya Nanda was also arriving. Siddhant Chaturvedi grinned at the camera people with an expression that said, "What are you guys saying?" Siddhant again turned to the paparazzi and then entered the party.

Navya Nanda did arrive at the party but not with Chaturvedi. She was rather joined by her close friend Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Nanda wore a red and golden-coloured ethnic outfit. Her outfit featured a golden blouse with intricate work and a pair of red dhoti pants.

Are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda dating?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda's linkup rumours first began after the two were spotted dropping cute comments on each other's Instagram posts. If the two fail to drop comments, they make sure to like one another's pictures on the social media platform. Earlier in June, the two made headlines for commenting with unique emojis on their Instagram posts. Fans could not help but speculate they had a romantic relationship. While the two never confirmed the same, they ended up deleting those comments on the platform. They were also spotted vacationing together as they shared pictures with similar backgrounds at the same time.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi/@navyananda