Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Katrina Kaif 'prankster'; 'She May Look Innocent, But...'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Days ahead of its release, the Gehraiyaan star recently opened up about his experiences working with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming horror-comedy flick.

Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about working with Katrina Kaif

Sharing his experiences working with the Sooryavanshi actor, Siddhant in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, said, that she might look innocent but she is a 'prankster'.

"I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with," said the Gully Boy actor.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant stated that he got to learn a lot from her. "It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience," he said.

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter collaborated for the first time on Phone Bhoot. Touted as a horror-comedy, the movie's producers made the film's announcement more than two years ago. The movie is penned by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. It is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan, has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Yudhra.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@siddhantchaturvedi