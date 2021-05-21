Siddhant Chaturvedi Channels His Inner Painter While Asking About 'Wo Ladki' In The Canvas

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen flaunting his painting skills. Interestingly, in the photo, Chaturvedi can be seen engrossed in applying colours to his painting on a small canvas. He can be seen holding a colourful painting palette in one hand while keeping a tight grip on his brush in the other hand. Instagramming the image, he wrote a short caption, which read, "Wo ladki hai kahan? (Where is that girl)", along with a baby-chicken-flapping-its-wing emoji.

Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his painting skills:

Within a couple of hours, the image post of the Gully Boy actor managed to garner over 93k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Siddhant's female fans on the photo-video-sharing platform went gaga over him. Red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons were a common sight in his comment box. On the other hand, an Instagram user called him "multi-talented King" while another added, "You have the talent of 6-7 people". Meanwhile, a user called him by the name of Leonardo DaVinci, a popular Italian painter.

A peek into Sidhdant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Interestingly, the Inside Edge actor is an avid social media user as he keeps fans posted with his whereabouts. His feed is flooded with a handful of candid self-portraits. Apart from giving updates related to his professional front, the actor has often channelled his inner poet. He has quoted his poem for a few of his picture posts. In fact, one of the Instagram highlights is entirely dedicated to his poems under the title "My Notes". Meanwhile, in his previous post, the actor had shared a picture, in which he can be seen looking away from the camera and the caption of his post read, "Can you read my T-shirt?".

On the work front, the 28-year-old actor has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including the sequel of 2005's hit film Bunty Aur Babli. The upcoming film will mark the debut of actor Sharvari Wagh. Apart from this, he will be also seen in Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and a film by Shakun Batra, which will also feature Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI IG

