Siddhant Chaturvedi Congratulates Vicky-Katrina With Dance Video, Grooves To 'Genda Phool'

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially got hitched on December 9 in an extravagant wedding that was in Rajasthan. Many industry colleagues and fans took to their social media handles and showered their love for the newlyweds. On Sunday, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a video where he can be seen dancing while congratulating the actor couple.

Siddhant Chaturvedi congratulates Vicky-Katrina

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Gully Boy star posted a video where he can be seen donning a black tee and a navy blue checked shirt. He added a pair of dark shades to complete his look. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his dance moves as he grooved to the song titled Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi 6.

As for the caption, Siddhant wrote, "@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho (Congratulations)! @vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey (Brother one person was missing from the wedding but I will not let you feel the gap)! Congratulations to you both! Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey (You both made the wedding mood of India) #vickat."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Lovely." Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Too class." Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also attended VicKat's wedding, dropped a series of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding festivities took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. The video comes after the pair posted several photos from their Mehendi ceremony. The couple shared snaps with the same caption. They wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar (The henna shines bright when the entire family dances together)!”

After a royal wedding ceremony, the newlyweds are set for their star-studded reception. While the couple is reportedly on their honeymoon, their reception invites have already begun to reach the residents of several Bollywood stars. As per a picture surfacing on the internet, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already begun to set out their wedding reception invites. The invite included a huge box filled with exotic flowers. It also had some gifts packed in beautiful cloth and also a card.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi/@katrinakaif