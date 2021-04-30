Siddhant Chaturvedi Dances To 'Chainsmokers' Song; Thanks Fans & Stars For Birthday Wishes

Siddhant Chaturvedi turned a year older on April 29, which also marked International Dance Day. While many poured in wishes for the Gully Boy actor, he took to Instagram and dropped a video and thanked fans for all the love and blessings. In the short clip, Siddhant grooved to The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Something Just Like This at home. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes. Though this year I want something just like...nothing big or fancy, just the simple joys of life back in everyone’s lives.Iss saal candles sabki Sehat aur Salamati ke naam. Also, #happyinternationaldanceday."

Siddhant thanks fans for the wishes

As soon as Siddhant Chaturvedi's birthday special post was up on the internet, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Amit Sial, Piyush Bhagat, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and many others dropped endearing wishes. While Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Happy birthday Maj. Miss Sher-ing laughs with you on set," Hrithik Roshan penned, "Happy birthday man. I wish for your wish to be granted. Keep flowing, looks super cool."

A day before his birthday, the actor dropped another video in which he sang a song. He also penned his notes and asked people to have faith during these times. He penned down his thoughts in Hindi.

Siddhant wrote, "Koi baat nahi mere yaar...Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans Mushkil ghadi hai...Par hum sab saath hain...Hain an? Koi nai...Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega.."

Siddhant gained recognition in Bollywood after his role in the film Gully Boy as a street rapper, MC Sher, was critically acclaimed. He also won the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor. Apart from this, the actor now has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Bunty and Babli 2 with Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, and in Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Pandey. He was shooting for the same in Goa with his team. More so, he also has Bhoot Police with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter lined up. The first look posters of the same received love from fans.