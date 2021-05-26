Siddhant Chaturvedi Discloses His Five Moods During Lockdown In Latest Post

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed all the feelings he has gone through during the ongoing lockdown. He shared that he felt 5 specific moods while isolating during the pandemic. To explain them in the best manner, he used some of his favourite songs as expressions.

On May 26, 2021, Chaturvedi shared a series of videos that expressed his 5 lockdown moods in the best possible way. On the first slide, he played the song Aankhon Ke Pardon Pe or Kahaani by Joi Barua and Neuman Pinto, which was used in the movie Udaan. He suggested that he felt creative and imaginative during the lockdown through the song. In the video, Siddhant was seen raising his left eyebrow while looking at the camera.

The second slide showed a black and white video of Siddhant Chaturvedi relaxing with the song Sapne by Shamoon Ismail playing. The song expressed the desire to escape. In the third slide, he expressed a similar desire with the song Chal Kanhi Door Nikal Jaayen by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

The fourth slide showed Siddhant's desire to take action. He used the song Naav or Chadhti Lehrein Laang Na Paye by Mohan from the movie Udaan to express this emotion. In the video, Siddhant was seen relaxing as he enjoyed a boat ride with the sun setting in the background. For his fifth mood, Siddhant chose to play the song, Udd Gaye, by Ritviz which expressed patience.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's lockdown moods

Siddhant's fans gushed in the comment section calling him "cute". One fan wrote that they loved each mood shared by Siddhant and had "double tapped" on each side to show her love for the Instagram post. Another fan exclaimed that Siddhant himself was a "mood". Other fans dropped heart emojis for the actor. The Instagram post received more than 12,000 likes in an hour.

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently awaiting the release of three movies. According to a report by Mid Day, his movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up shooting in September 2020. The movie was expected to be released on April 23, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus cases in India leading to lockdowns. The movie will introduce debutante Sharvari Wagh. Siddhant will also be seen in Phone Bhoot next to Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar. The movie is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani.