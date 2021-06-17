Siddhant Chaturvedi Enjoys 'jhoola' Time Amid Mountains; Pens Poem Reminiscing Childhood

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram feed recently featured a video of the actor enjoying while swinging. The actor was seen swinging on a 'Jhoola' with serene mountains in the background. The actor accompanied his post with a sweet poem reminiscing about his childhood that he himself wrote and used the hashtag #MyNotes as he shared the post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys swinging amidst the mountains

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and shared a video as he enjoyed his 'Jhoola' surrounded by beautiful mountains. Along with the video the Gully Boy actor also shared a poem he wrote about his childhood. Siddhant's caption read "Akhri baar jhoole pe kab baithe the?

Pedh se Jaamun kab tode the?

Kaagaz ki plane kab udai thi?

X and 0 kab jeete the? (Hamesha Draw)

Likhne ne zada toh Pen-fight mein use hoti thi Pen…

Tv pe dekhte Popeye, Dexter aur Ben-10,

Geeli rumal ko ghuma ke “Phatak”

Kache aam pe namak aur laal mirch ka chatak

Bachpan toh kalpana ko pankh deta hai, aur jaise jaise badey hote hain ye system uss udaan ko Jung deta ha."

Fans react to Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post and left their reaction in the comment section. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments section while other fans praised the actor's note. One fan wrote that Siddhant's note gave them nostalgia while another fan wrote that they loved his caption.

Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an emotional video letter and remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The video was a compilation of Sushant's pictures and videos. The video also had a small clip in which Siddhant and Sushant could be seen dancing on the stage. In the background, Siddhant was heard speaking in Bhojpuri as they shared a regional connect. While sharing the video, Siddhant wrote "A letter to Sushant Singh Rajput".

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role opposite Siddhant. The actor will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

