Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has established himself as one of the most sought after young actors in the industry despite being in a handful of films till date. His performance in his debut film Gully Boy in 2019 provided proof of him being multitalented as he showcased his rapping and dancing skills. On the other hand, his latest release, Bunty Aur Babli 2, flaunted his comic skills.

With the upcoming Shakun Batra film titled Gehraiyaan, the audience is excited to see his new serious avatar and his romantic side as he is paired opposite Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone. The actor recently shared a small glimpse into his talent in his latest social media post including a song from the forthcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves to Gehraiyaan title track

Taking to his Instagram on January 9, the 28-year-old actor shared a throwback video of him grooving rhythmically on the beach. To mark his new film release, the actor synched the old video with the title track of Gehraiyaan. He also marvelled at the video as his moves can be seen as perfectly synched to the title track.

He shared the video with the caption, ''Synced #Gehraiyaan 🎵 to an old dance video of mine…well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything ! 🤷🏻‍♂️Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!'' Netizens were thoroughly impressed by his old performance as the comment section was filled with praises for the young actor. However, some of the popular dancers of the industry namely choreographer Raghav Juyal also dropped a comment writing, 'Bhai mast'.

More on Gehraiyaan

The Shakun Batra directorial venture will star Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Deepika Padukone as well as Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film was slated to be released on January 25 but was postponed for a release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is dubbed as one of the most awaited films by Padukone as she wrote on her Instagram, ''Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here." "I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you,"

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi