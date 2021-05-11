Siddhant Chaturvedi Gives 'Aurora Challenge' His Own Twist As He 'was Too Lazy': Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi is often seen trying Instagram trends in his own quirky way. He recently shot the "Aurora trend" while he was inside his house and mentioned that he was too tired to go out. Here's Siddhant Chaturvedi's take on the trending Instagram reel.

Siddhant Chaturvedi gave Aurora challenge his own twist

Siddhant took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself trying the Aurora challenge. It is similar to the silhouette challenge. Users must pose against the sky and shoot a silhouette video with the song Runaway by Aurora as the background score for the Runaway Aurora filter challenge. Instead of doing that, Siddhant laid on his bed and posed for it. The filter, however, turned black because of the low lighting. He mentioned that he was extremely lazy to go to his terrace and try the challenge. He also wrote a pun, "Arora uncle doing Aurora" challenge.

A sneak peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Siddhant shared a throwback picture with his mother. In the picture, a toddler Siddhant is seen in his mother's arms and the two looked right at the camera. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet poem for her where he mentioned that his mother knows how to go with the trend. She always told him that he was the most handsome man in the world.

In another post, he shared a picture of himself posing on a farm. He sat in the grass field while cows were seen grazing at the back. He wrote, "I don’t see people even in my dreams anymore." Thus it's impossible to find a girl in his dreams. Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest photos.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy portraying the role of Shrikant Bhosle aka MC Sher. He was also seen in the web series Life Sahi Hai playing Sahil Hooda. He also features in Inside Edge currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

