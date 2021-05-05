Siddhant Chaturvedi Gives ‘friendly Reminder’ As He Sings For Followers; Take A Look

Siddhant Chaturvedi often delights his fans with videos of him singing, some of which are his favourite songs, while some are songs that he has composed himself. The actor took to his Instagram story on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and shared a clip of himself singing a Coldplay song. Scroll along to see what the actor has to say about his latest Instagram story.

Siddhant Chaturvedi gives a "friendly reminder" with a clip of him singing

The actor who seems to be a fan of the British Rock band Coldplay sang the first few lines from their song The Scientist. The lyrics of the song go, “Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry, You don't know how lovely you are”. The second line being the friendly reminder that Siddhant wanted to give to his fans and followers on the platform as he added the sticker that read, “friendly reminder” and wrote the lyrics under it, "You don't know how lovely you are"; take a look at his story, here.

A peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

The Gully Boy actor has kept his fans thoroughly entertained through the lockdowns in Maharashtra. He recently celebrated his birthday on April 29, 2021, and shared a video of himself dancing to the Coldplay song – Something Just Like This, alongside which he also thanked his fans for all the love and wishes. Siddhant wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes. Though this year I want something just like... nothing big or fancy, just the simple joys of life back in everyone’s lives. Iss saal candles sabki Sehat aur Salamati ke naam. Also, #happyinternationaldanceday”.

On April 28, 2021, the actor shared another short video of him singing a song that was composed and written all by himself. The song was a melodious take on the times that people are going through currently, with a note of positivity adding that all of this shall pass too. He captioned the post with the lyrics and wrote, “Koi baat nahi mere yaar… Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans, Mushkil ghadi hai...Par hum sab saath hain...Hain na?, Koi nai...Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega”.

