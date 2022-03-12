Siddhant Chaturvedi Grooves To Akshay's 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' From 'Bachchan Pandey'; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey releasing on March 18, 2022. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a gangster. The highly awaited film's trailer and its songs like Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, Maar Khayegaa and the latest track Saare Bolo Bewafa have been garnering a lot of attention with many artists lip-syncing to it.

The latest entry in the list is Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who recently danced his heart out to Akshay Kumar's electrifying number Saare Bolo Bewafa from Bachchan Pandey.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shakes a leg forSaare Bolo Bewafa

Bachchhan Paandey's Saare Bolo Bewafa is grabbing a lot of attention with netizens grooving to its quirky beats. Recently on Saturday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Yudhra, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is seen grooving to Akshay Kumar's peppy number Saare bolo. He was seen donned in a lungi with a vest and was dancing with his team in between the scenic location of a beach.

Sharing the video, Siddhant captioned the post as "Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey🙏 @kritisanon @arshad_warsi @jacquelinef143 @farhadsamji @nadiadwalagrandson"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. One of the users wrote "This one is superb", while another wrote, "This is Siddhant Chaturvedi as Bachchhan Paandey".

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Sharvari Wagh reacted to the post, Sharvari wrote "Hahahaha!!! I’m here for @gautam0099 😂😂@siddhantchaturvedi @poonamsrv good try guys though!"

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and south diva Malavika Mohanan also reacted to the post.

Take a look at their reactions:

Earlier, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and others danced their heart out to the energetic beats of Saare bolo.

Kriti, Akshay and Arshad groove to Saare Bolo Bewafa

Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is seen on the balcony, grooving to the song, Saare Bolo Bewafa. Sharing the video, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote in the caption, "Saare Bolo Bewafa!! Are you tripping on this song too?? @arshad_warsi @akshaykumar @jacquelinef143 ".

Take a look at the video:

Image: Instagram@siddhantchaturvedi/Twitter@Taran_Adarsh