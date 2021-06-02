Siddhant Chaturvedi Grooves To Beats Of Justin Bieber’s Song; Huma Qureshi Reacts

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday night dropped a video in which he grooved to the beats of Justin Bieber’s Hold On. He donned a black tee and teamed it with a pair of baggy shorts. Siddhant danced to the tunes of the number in his balcony. Sharing the same, he wrote, “I need you to hold on,” followed by a red heart. Siddhant’s moves were loved by fans who went on to drop endearing comments. Actor Huma Qureshi was one of the firsts to laud his performance. A user wrote, “Wow, editing skills are perfect”, whereas, another fan penned, “Sher, amazing.” Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post was flooded with fire emojis.

Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his dancing skills

Earlier, he flaunted his 6-pack abs and penned down his note about multiple takes and faith in life. The actor keeps sharing his thoughts via short poems. He also gives a glimpse of his indoor whereabouts due to the lockdown.

In his note, he wrote, "There are days when you question your fate, These are the nights of endless wait...And then you have your dreams, marked on a calendar, but you already passed that date. I know. It sucks. But I also know that- Life’s like a movie; with second chances and multiple takes. Also, there will be only one YOU. remember this mate. Belief demolished? Believe again, Recreate."

On May 20, the Gully Boy actor had shown how he passed time by indulging in painting sessions. He was seen painting a beautiful lady's portrait on a canvas board. He never fails to pen down quirky captions. He had written, "Woh ladki hai kaha?". Soon, his followers had rushed to drop amusing comments and also teased him about his relationship status.

On the work front, Siddhant will be seen in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty and Babli 2 with Rani Mukherji, Sharvari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan; but the release date of the film is postponed due to the pandemic. The movie created quite a buzz as fans were excited to watch the sequel to the 2005 hit. Meanwhile, he was shooting in Goa with his team for Shakun Batra's next. Their pictures from the ferry and cafes had gone viral. He will be also seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI/ SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

