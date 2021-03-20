Siddhant Chaturvedi Kills Boredom In Quarantine With 'games Night', Loves His 'avatar'

On March 19, 2021, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of his game. In the caption, he informed his fans that he is ‘killing boredom in quarantine’ with ‘games night’. The Gully Boy star is loving his avatar in the frame and he said that he is going to keep the same. Earlier, Siddhant informed his fans that he tested positive for the COVID-19 and has been advised to observe quarantine.

Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his Avatar in a Game

In the picture shared on his Instagram story, Siddhant flaunted his avatar in a game that he is currently playing during his quarantine days. The actor captioned the picture as, “Killing boredom in quarantine with… ‘#Gamesnight’. PS: I’m loving my Avatar. Ima keep it” with a pleasing emoticon. On March 13, 2021, Siddhant Chaturvedi's COVID-19 result came in positive. The actor shared a post on his Insta story while updating his fans about his health condition. He penned a long note and said that he was ‘feeling fine’. He wrote, “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on”.

The actor was recently gearing up for his new movie, Phone Bhoot. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Siddhant Chaturvedi's new movie is a horror-comedy which is helmed by Mirzapur fame, Gurmmeet Singh. It is penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Alongside Phone Bhoot, Siddhant also has Shakun Batra’s upcoming project, where he is starring opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Ravi Udhyawar’s Yudhra in his pipeline, where he will be featuring opposite Malavika Mohanan. Yudhra will be going on floors this year.

Meanwhile, the Inside Edge actor will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is a sequel to 2005’s crime comedy. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on April 23, 2021. It features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari alongside Siddhant.

A glimpse of Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos

