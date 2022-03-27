Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Being 'nervous' Before His Debut On The Runway At LFW

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently basking in the success of Gehraiyaan, was recently the talk of the town as he made his debut on the ramp walk. The actor stole the show at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi as he turned showstopper for the popular designer Manish Malhotra, alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about his experience on the ramp for the very first time and mentioned that he was 'really nervous'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi runway debut

The Gully Boy actor stepped onto the runway for the first time at Lakme Fashion Week as he and Shanaya Kapoor turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's new collection, Diffuse. The duo was seen in colourful outfits as they looked stunning on the ramp together. Chaturvedi opened up about his experience in a conversation with ANI and mentioned he 'couldn't have imagined' a better debut. He called the experience 'surreal', but mentioned he also felt 'really nervous' before he had to get up on the ramp. However, he mentioned that once he put on the Manish Malhotra trench coat, and the music began, he commented with it and began 'vibing out with the crowd'. He mentioned that he did not think twice before accepting the designer's offer and said to the publication-

"I honestly couldn't have imagined a better debut runway as a showstopper. I remember being really nervous before the walk, but as soon as the trench coat went on and the music started, it felt absolutely surreal. Once I was on stage, I connected with the music, the rap and just started vibing out with the crowd and the audience. The second, Manish approached me for the show, I knew I had to take it up. My debut on the ramp is with one of the best and I couldn't have asked for anything better.'

Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi at Lakme Fashion Week here

Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to his social media account to share some behind the scenes glimpses from his debut on the runway. He gave his fans and followers a glimpse of what went on before the show began and was seen rehearsing his walk with Shanaya Kapoor and the designer himself. He captioned the post, "Firsts are always special" and thanked Manish Malhotra.

(With inputs from ANI)