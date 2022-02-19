After essaying an intense role in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi is now gearing up to play a light-hearted character in his upcoming horror-comedy flick, Phone Bhoot. Apart from Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter also essay pivotal roles in the movie. Now, during his recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about the candid and amicable bond that he shares with the Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's bond with Katrina Kaif

While chatting with the entertainment portal, Siddhant called Katrina Kaif his 'bro' before adding that working with her was a 'fun' experience for him. He further added that Katrina understands all the jokes and humour and is a 'chilled' person to hang out with. Siddhant also emphasized that he got to learn many things from the Tiger 3 star. "It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience," he said.

Speaking more about Phone Bhoot, Siddhant hailed the forthcoming movie as a 'full-time entertainer'. According to him, although his latest film Gehraiyaan has made audiences cry a lot, Phone Bhoot will balance it out. He claimed that the comedy movie will surely take viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Siddhant concluded his chat by stating that after Gehraiyaan, he is looking forward to playing a fun role.

It was in the month of June 2020, when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant officially announced the movie via social media. The dynamic trio suited up for a photoshoot of the film and while describing the plot of the movie, Katrina wrote, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems #PhoneBhoot." Initially, the makers were aiming to release the film in 2021, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several delays in the making of the movie. The release date of this horror-comedy movie yet remains unclear. Talking more about Siddhant Chaturvedi's professional front, apart from Phone Bhoot, the star also has Yudhra in the pipeline. The Gully Boy star will be seen sharing the screen space with Malavika Mohanan in the action-packed film.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif